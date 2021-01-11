New
Certified Refurb Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Bagless Multi-Cyclonic Upright Vacuum
$100 $125
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAY20LESSCR" to get $25 under our September mention and it's $79 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • headlight
  • handle controls
  • edge cleaning
  • height adjustment
  • Model: 1650A
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAY20LESSCR"
  • Expires 1/17/2021
