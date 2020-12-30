New
Bissell MyAir Personal Air Purifier
$70 $90
free shipping

Tips
Features
  • captures 99.7% of particles including pollen, dust, smoke, and dander
  • activated carbon and high efficiency filter
  • 2 speeds
  • Model: 2780A
  • UPC: 011120253085
Walmart
Bissell MYair Personal Air Purifier
$90
free shipping w/ $35

Amazon
Bissell MyAir Personal Air Purifier
$90
free shipping

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 22% -- $70 Buy Now
Walmart   $90 (exp 1 wk ago) $90 Check Price
Amazon   $70 (exp 3 mos ago) $90 Check Price
Kohl's   $68 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price