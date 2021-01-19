New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
BenchMaster Augusta 4-Way Recliner Chair
$600 $770
free shipping

Save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • It's available in Brown.
Features
  • measures 43.5" H x 29.25" W x 33.5" D
  • faux leather upholstery
  • 360° swivel open circle base
  • adjustable headrest
  • self-storing footrest
  • supports up to 300-lbs.
  • Model: 64P65
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Chairs Lamps Plus BenchMaster
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 22% -- $600 Buy Now