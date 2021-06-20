Belkin Soundform Elite Smart Speaker / Wireless Charger for $100 in cart
eBay
Belkin Soundform Elite Smart Speaker / Wireless Charger
$100 in cart
free shipping

It's $100 under our April mention and $50 under what you would pay from Belkin direct today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • Google Assistant smart speaker
  • 150W speaker
  • recognizes up to 6 different voices / profiles
  • Google Chromecast
  • Bluetooth and WiFi
  • wireless charging pad (compatible with most Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones)
  • Model: G1S0001TT-BLKV2
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
