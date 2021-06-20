Belkin Soundform Elite Smart Speaker / Wireless Charger for $100 in cart

It's $100 under our April mention and $50 under what you would pay from Belkin direct today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Google Assistant smart speaker
- 150W speaker
- recognizes up to 6 different voices / profiles
- Google Chromecast
- Bluetooth and WiFi
- wireless charging pad (compatible with most Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones)
- Model: G1S0001TT-BLKV2
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $35 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- connects to Alexa via your phone app
- 8 mics to hear your requests over road noise
- includes in-car power adaptor, micro-USB cable, auxiliary cable, and vent mount
- Model: B07VTK654B
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote.
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
Prime members can add two to cart, then apply code "PDDOT2PK" at checkout, to get this deal. That's a per-unit price of $25, 50% off list, and the best price per unit we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5mm line out
Apply coupon code "DNEWS498621" for the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at UntilGone
- uses your phone screen to show music controls, weather forecasts, your to-do and shopping lists, and more
- 10-hour battery
It's $10 under our mention from ten days ago and a savings of $255. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bullion.exchanges via eBay.
- tamper-proof NFC microchip
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
That's half off what you would pay at Belkin. Buy Now at Verizon
- MFi-certified
- up to 70 extra hours of battery life
- Model: F7U046BTBLK-TL
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register