eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
$43 $59
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR" to save, along with the in-cart discount. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $19 (and $37 less than we could find for a new unit). Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • dual-driver acoustics
  • on-board controls and microphone
  • sweat and water resistance
  • up to 12 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: ML8W2LL/A
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Expired Offers

expired
Walmart · 5 mos ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
$44 $134
free shipping

That's $26 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair.

Update: The price has dropped to $44. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart
  • No warranty info is provided.
  • dual-driver acoustics
  • on-board controls and microphone
  • sweat and water resistance
  • up to 12 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: ML8W2LL/A
