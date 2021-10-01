Apply coupon code "60DEAL" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Aukey
- USB-C port with up to 46W Power Delivery
- additional 10.5W USB port
- Model: PA-Y10
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
Apply coupon code "60VPRQLN" to save at least $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sold by Olebr via Amazon.
- In several colors (Pacific Blue pictured).
- charges up to 3 devices at the same time
- MagSafe and Qi compatible wireless charging
- Model: M02
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Coupon code "9CJ7NUYQ" takes 50% off, making it a buck less than we saw it three weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pcstyle via Amazon.
- 480Mbps transfer speeds
- supports QC 2.0 and 3.0
- 5-foot cable
- Model: FC2020
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Apply coupon code "X7WR" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- Comes with a 100-day trial.
- 1500 watts
- up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- 5.8-quart capacity
Apply coupon code "DNEWS974921" for a total savings of $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- USB-C input and output
- dual USB-A output
