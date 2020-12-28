New
Audio-Technica True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
That's $20 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $58.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In Black.
  • 11mm drivers
  • dual-layer isolation structures
  • 4 interchangeable ear tips (XS to L)
  • up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge
  • portable power bank charging case
  • Model: ATH-CKR7TW
  • Expires 12/30/2020
