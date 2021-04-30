Audio-Technica Sound Reality Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $34

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" makes it $55 under the best price we could find for a new unit. (Most retailers charge $99 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 40mm drivers
- up to 70 hrs playback
- memory foam earcups
- built-in mic
- folds flat
- Model: ATH-SR30BTBK
It's $5 under our December mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beach Camera via Amazon.
- 6" boom microphone
- 5Hz - 35GHz frequency response (That is some bass, people.)
- Model: ATH-PG1
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Apply coupon code "LCVF3E4M" for a savings of $87. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- IPX5 water resistant
- up to 4 hours use on a full charge
Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Phoenix Smart via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- IPX7 waterproof
- touch control
- up to 5 hours use on a full charge
- Model: M01
Save $28 when you apply coupon code "2B5KQKB7".
Update: It's now $10.80 after coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Doohayee via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- IPX8 waterproof
- built-in mic
- charging case
- up to 4 hours run time on full charge
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- Exceptionally pure audio of sound reality in a wireless design
- Internal battery provides an astounding 70 Hours of continuous use on a full charge
- Housings dual-layer isolation structure keeps the electric circuitry separate from the acoustic Space for optimal phase and transient response
- Lightweight fold-flat design for easy portability
- Mic and controls built into the ear cup for convenient handling of calls music playback and volume adjustment
- Model: ATH-SR30BTBK
