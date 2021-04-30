Audio-Technica Sound Reality Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $34
eBay · 13 mins ago
Certified Refurb Audio-Technica Sound Reality Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$34 $99
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" makes it $55 under the best price we could find for a new unit. (Most retailers charge $99 or more.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 40mm drivers
  • up to 70 hrs playback
  • memory foam earcups
  • built-in mic
  • folds flat
  • Model: ATH-SR30BTBK
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Charcoal Gray for $99
Amazon · 7 mos ago
Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Charcoal Gray
$99
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

  • Exceptionally pure audio of sound reality in a wireless design
  • Internal battery provides an astounding 70 Hours of continuous use on a full charge
  • Housings dual-layer isolation structure keeps the electric circuitry separate from the acoustic Space for optimal phase and transient response
  • Lightweight fold-flat design for easy portability
  • Mic and controls built into the ear cup for convenient handling of calls music playback and volume adjustment
  • Model: ATH-SR30BTBK
