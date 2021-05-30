Asus Lyra All-in-One Smart Voice Router for $100

That's the best price we could find by $10, although many stores charge $180 or more. Buy Now at ASUS
- Amazon Alexa voice assistant
- tri-band mesh networking
- two 8W speakers
- Model: 90IG04N0-MA1G00
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
Clip the $10 on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- Model: RAX20-100NAS
That's $31 below list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
It's $170 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
Save $300 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: FX506LI-US53
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|ASUS
|44%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register