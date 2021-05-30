Asus Lyra All-in-One Smart Voice Router for $100
ASUS · 26 mins ago
Asus Lyra All-in-One Smart Voice Router
$100 $180
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10, although many stores charge $180 or more. Buy Now at ASUS

  • Amazon Alexa voice assistant
  • tri-band mesh networking
  • two 8W speakers
  • Model: 90IG04N0-MA1G00
