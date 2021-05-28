Asus Chromebook Celeron Apollo Lake 11.6" Laptop for $159
eBay · 21 mins ago
Asus Chromebook Celeron Apollo Lake 11.6" Laptop
$159 $219
free shipping

That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC flash memory
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: CX22NA-211.BB01
