Asus Chromebook Celeron Apollo Lake 11.6" Laptop for $159

That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC flash memory
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CX22NA-211.BB01
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
It's $170 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
That's $3 less than a refurb sold by a third party. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: F412DAWS33
That's a savings of $300 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 64 bit
- Model: FX506LI-US53
Save on laptops, accessories, and bundles. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Core i7 13.5" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
It's $80 under a very similar build from March and the best we've seen for a Dell 14" laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Apply coupon code "SummerLT2" to save $91 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "SummerLT4" to get this deal. That's $700 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- Nvidia GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: X712JA-211.VBSB
You'd pay around $91 more elsewhere, or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TM420UA-WS51T
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|27%
|--
|$159
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register