That's a low by $122 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.4GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Model: Q407IQ-BR5N4
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
It's $410 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- A 90-day ASUS warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
That's $330 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BestBuy via eBay.
- 10th Gen Intel Corei7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake six-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: GU502LW-BI7N6
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Model: GA401IH-BR7N2BL
The Staples Cyber Monday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen Shop Now at Staples
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save on 200 items including chainsaws, staple guns, leaf blowers, wheelbarrows, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $135.99 (low by $28)
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Add these to your cart to drop them to their best-ever price. (They're a low today by $22.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White/Blue/Orange and White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- for up to 20 devices
- covers up to 3,000 square feet
- compatible with Amazon Alexa
- advanced WPA/WPA2 wireless encryption, parental controls, and guest access
- Model: RT-ACRH12
It's a savings of $300 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q w/ AMD VEGA graphics
- Model: GA502IU-ES76
That's $30 under our April mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. This monitor offers great specs at a good price, and has sold out consistently, so no time like the present to snap it up. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 IPS display
- 1ms MPRT
- AMD FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI, DP, VGA ports
- adjustable stand
- Model: VG249Q
- UPC: 192876485385
That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|28%
|$550 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$500
|Buy Now
|Best Buy
|$550 (exp 4 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register