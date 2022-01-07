That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: X512JA-211.VBGB
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a low by $8, although most sellers charge over $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Windows 10 Home in S
- Model: L410MA-DB04
That's a $250 savings and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (with free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: K513EA-UH76
That's $100 under our mention from three weeks ago, $350 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA401QM-211.ZG14
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 3.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD w/ 300Hz refresh rate
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX6800M 12GB GPU graphics
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: G513QY-212.SG15
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Legion 7i 10th-Gen i9 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2080 8GB GPU for $2,879.99 via code "STUDENTDEAL" ($320 off).
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on Apple products, TVs, laptops, tablets, cell phones, video games, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt to avoid shipping charges (which vary; mostly $5.99) or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
Save a wide selection of deals from top brands LG, Samsung, ASUS, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. You'd pay $400 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5500-sq. ft. coverage
- up to 6600 mbps speeds
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|--
|$580
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register