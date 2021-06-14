Asus Designo 27" 1440p IPS LED Monitor for $240

You'd pay $96 more elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 2 integrated 6-watt speakers & external 5W subwoofer (co-developed by Harman Kardon)
- DisplayPort & 2 HDMI ports
- -5° to 20° tilt adjustment
- Model: MZ27AQL
That's $137 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Apply code "EAN56DGV" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H Huanuoav via Amazon.
- full-motion adjustment
- two-stage locking with c-clamp and grommet base
- holds up to 37.5-lbs. each
- Model: HNAVCM7
Upgrade your office or home office with a new monitor or stand. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Asus MB168B 15.6" LED Portable Monitor for $99.99 (low by $30).
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
That's $80 under our Black Friday mention, $50 under what you'd pay at Amazon, $199 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Aquamarine Green.
- Qualcom Snapdragon octa-core processor (2.84 GHz single core, 2.42 GHz triple core, 1.8 GHz quad core)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 OLED display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens cameras
- Model: KB2005
Save $300 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: FX506LI-US53
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: X712JA-211.VBSB
That's a $50 discount on a hugely powerful laptop – third-party sellers elsewhere charge over $1,700. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA401QM-211.ZG14
