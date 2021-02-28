Use coupon code "ULTIMATE10" to yield the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ashley Furniture
- 42" x 14" x 17.9"
- wood and veneer construction
- Model: D580-00
That's a low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- counter height
- plush seat
- 24" seat height
- each chair measures 22.75" x 19.5" x 40.25"
- Model: D594-124
Single barstools start at $42, and a set of 2 starts at $69; All are available in a wide range of heights and styles. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items in the sale qualify for free shipping, otherwise pad your order over $45 to avoid the $7 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the FurnitureR Hailey Brown Swivel Bar Stool 2-Pack for $96.93 (low by $23).
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Brown (pictured) or Gray.
- 32" wide
- 300-lb. capacity
Apply coupon code "40NW4QKJ" for a savings of $45 shipped. You'll pay at least $135 for nearly identical chairs elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black and Red.
The White option drops to $67.79 via the same code.
- Sold by Homefurniture Tech via Amazon.
- high back
- 360° swivel
- adjustable height
- up to 135° recline
- Model: video gaming Chair-9928
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay an extra $14.99.
- In several colors (Gray pictured)
- ultra-soft microsuede cover is removable and machine washable
- shredded memory foam filling
- childproof zipper
- Model: SAM-SAC5-MS22
Save on a wide range of home furniture and decor, with office chairs starting from $75, mattresses from $199, beds from $230, dining tables from under $500, up to 50% off cribs and closet systems, up to 55% off accent tables, up to 60% off lighting, and up to 70% off rugs. Shop Now at Ashley Furniture
- The percentage off in the banners when you scroll down is higher than what the sale lists.
- Many items will get free shipping, as marked.
- Pictured is the Ashley Furniture EasyFit Closet Storage Solutions Hanging Closet System for $147.99 (low by $12 for similar.)
