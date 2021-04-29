It's $251 under list, $100 under our October mention of an open-box unit, and the best price we've ever seen for a new one. It's $150 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed tablet. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- It's new, but the box has been opened.
- It comes with a full 1-year warranty, same as any other new one.
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12.9" 2732x2048 Retina display
- Model: MXAT2LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
That's $30 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on April 27 but can be ordered now.
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also $59 less than you'd pay elsewhere today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Silver is expected to be in stock on April 29 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 11" Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide back cameras
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Model: MY252LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping varies by ZIP but tends be around $5 or Plus members get free shipping.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip 8-core CPU
- Liquid Retina display
- Face ID
- 12MP and 10MP rear cameras
- 7MP front camera
- Model: MXDE2LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray (in stock on April 19 but can be ordered now).
- The Gold option is available for the same price but it's currently out of stock. It can be ordered now and is estimated to ship by
April 16May 2.
- A12 Bionic chip M12 processor
- 7.9" Retina display
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP rear camera with 1080p video
- 7MP front camera
- Model: MUU32LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Coupon code "10OFF8" drops it to $51 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12.9" 2732x2048 Retina display
- Model: MXAT2LL/A
