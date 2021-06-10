Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 64GB Smartphone for $485

That's $115 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 6.1" Retina display
- water resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
- dual 12MP cameras
- A13 Bionic chip
- GSM and CDMA
- Model: MWLE2LL/A
-
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
Enjoy a savings of $700 over 24 months. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires new line and eligible Unlimited plan.
- $35 activation fee.
- The 128GB and 256GB options get $699.99 off with this offer (or cost $50 and $150, respectively, after the offer).
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 12MP front camera
- dual 12MP rear camera system
- 5.4" Retina XDR display
- Model: MJNT3LL/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
It's around $115 below what you'd expect to pay for a new one. Buy Now at Glyde
- GSM & CDMA
- 12MP front camera; 7MP selfie
- 4.7" 1334x750 display
Shop over 900 cases for a wide range of phone and tablet models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro for $31.96 ($8 off).
Clip the 30% off coupon and apply code "7E829HBT" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 4-Pack is also available for $14.99 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Gado Household Hardware Store via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "6WRY6DZR" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wemiss US via Amazon.
- anti-scratch
- anti-yellow
- ultra-thin design
- Model: CX-K1
Buy any of the iPhone 12 models on a 24- or 30-month payment plan and choose a select unlimited service plan to get up to $1,000 off an additional phone. Plus, trade in your old device for a credit of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service
- This promotion can be applied to purchase of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max and will vary based on your unlimited plan selection.
- Choose the Buy one, get one option to get the deal.
- Promo credit will be divided among the number of months in payment plan (24- to 30-months).
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a substantial savings of $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
You'd pay at least $79 elsewhere, although most stores charge $700. It's also the best price we've seen for a new model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add to cart to see the discount.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
It's a great price for an older iPad. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bigdeals via eBay
- It has a 60-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
