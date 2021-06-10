Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 64GB Smartphone for $485
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 64GB Smartphone
$485 $699
free shipping

That's $115 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in many colors (Black pictured).
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.
Features
  • 6.1" Retina display
  • water resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
  • dual 12MP cameras
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • GSM and CDMA
  • Model: MWLE2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
GSM CDMA iOS Mac Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 30% $507 (exp 1 mo ago) $485 Buy Now
Verizon   $5 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price