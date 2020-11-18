That's $150 under our mention from last month and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $451.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray.
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
This difficult to find model is $51 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Mac OS
- Model: Z0YJ0LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $25, although many 3rd party sellers charge $100+ more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day tekreplay warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- OS X El Capitan
- Model: MMGG2LL/A
That's $199 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-5650U 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB flash storage
- macOS 10.11 or greater
- Model: MMM62LL/A
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find for this B&H exclusive build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- can be used to turn an HDMI-equipped TV or monitor into a fully-functional computer (with access to streaming media, games, web browsing, etc.)
- Intel Atom x5-Z8300 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0,
- microSDXC card slot, USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXSTK1AW32SC
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
That's $29 off. It's incredibly rare for a just-released Apple system to already get a discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December 3rd but can currently be ordered at this price.
- Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS Big Sur
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco
- This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
