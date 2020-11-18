New
Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2019)
$1,149 $1,699
free shipping

That's $150 under our mention from last month and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $451.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Space Gray.
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Model: MVH62LL/A
