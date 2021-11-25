That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $246. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
That's $66 under our last mention and a $16 low today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Mac 10.15 Catalina OS
- includes protective snap-on case
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $69 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
Save on camera accessories, microphones, chargers, memory cards, laptops, webcams, wireless networking, streaming media players, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $20 under Best Buy's Black Friday deal and easily the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The price drops in-cart
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-G25
That's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- can accommodate up to 25 devices
- covers up to 3,000 square feet
- single network name provides seamless room-to-room roaming throughout your home
- Model: MK62-100NAS
- UPC: 606449144581
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
That's $11 under Amazon's Black Friday price and the best deal we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at Walmart
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
The price drops at checkout to the best we could find by $20. (It ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Save on 12 models, with prices starting from $160. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($9 less than new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all.
