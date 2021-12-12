That's $30 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by a buck, although most charge $379 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
Published 16 min ago
Apply coupon code "70K3PQ57" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BeauTales via Amazon.
- This item is shipped by the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- waterproof
- 8 sport modes
- compatible for Android and iPhone
Save on a variety of electronics, monitors, small appliances, toys, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $95.96. That's the best price we've seen and a $24 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- rechargeable
- 6+ days usage on a single charge
- tracks steps, distance, calories, heart rate
- built-in Alexa
- water resistant to 50 meters
- sleep score and smart wake
- 20 exercise modes
- Model: FB507
Save on a selection of more than 10 models, in many colors. Prices start at $200. Shop Now at Amazon
- Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch pictured in Silver for $200 ($50 off).
Save across a variety of categories including TVs, computers, major appliances, fitness items, wearable technology, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
This is a $30 low today and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- contoured design
- adaptive EQ
- Model: MME73AM/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $607. (It's also the best shipped price we've seen.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- MacOS
- Model: MWP42LL/A
- UPC: 190199238251
Best Buy charges $315 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- In Space Gray.
- 11" edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 7MP true depth front camera
- 12.0MP Wide camera, 10.0MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- Model: MXDH2LL/A
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
