eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb 5th-Gen. Apple TV 4K 64GB Streaming Media Player
$144 in cart $169
free shipping

You'd pay $190 or more for a new one.

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
  • Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
  • 3GB RAM and 64GB storage
  • support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
  • HDMI
  • tvOS 11
  • Siri remote
  • Model: MP7P2LL/A
