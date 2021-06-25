Apple MagSafe Charger for $20
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple MagSafe Charger
$20 $39
free shipping

That's the best we've seen at $10 under our May mention for a sealed unit, and $5 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by a4c via eBay.
  • No warranty applies but a 30-day guarantee applies.
Features
  • Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
  • Model: MHXH3AM/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals iPhone Accessories eBay Apple
Open-Box iOS Under $25 Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Apple MagSafe Charger for $34
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Apple MagSafe Charger
$34 $39
free shipping

It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
  • Model: MHXH3AM/A
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $20 Buy Now
Amazon 12% $30 (exp 1 mo ago) $34 Check Price