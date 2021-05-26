Apple Mac Mini i3 Desktop (2020) for $599
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 30 mins ago
Apple Mac Mini i3 Desktop (2020)
$599 $799
free shipping

That's a $50 drop from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $201.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8th Generation Intel Core i3 quad-core
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Model: MXNF2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Mac Mini Desktop Computers B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i3 Staff Pick Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 25% -- $599 Buy Now
Amazon   $759 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price