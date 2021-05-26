Apple Mac Mini i3 Desktop (2020) for $599

That's a $50 drop from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $201.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 8th Generation Intel Core i3 quad-core
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Model: MXNF2LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
You'd pay at least $89 elsewhere, although most stores charge $700. It's also the best price we've seen for a new model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add to cart to see the discount.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
This open-box model is a buck under the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed one – it's $70 less than a factory-sealed one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this price will show at check-out.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 8-core GPU
- macOS
- Model: MGNT3LL/A
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's $45 under our mention from earlier today, $65 below the best price we could find for a new one, and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A 90-day Geek Squad warranty applies.
- 11" Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide back cameras
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Model: MY232LL/A
Most stores charge $50 more for each of these brand new models. Buy Now at Walmart
- 128GB is available in Grey
or Silver; 256GB in Grey or Silver.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
