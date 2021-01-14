New
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop (2010)
$649 $1,599
It's $950 under the list price and the best deal we could find.

  • Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.66GHz CPU
  • 15" 1440x900 display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
  • Model: MDXXXLl/A
