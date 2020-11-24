New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop (2014)
$543 $639
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "PICKCRTECH15". You'd pay at least $600 elsewhere for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
  • Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay
Features
  • 2.6GHz Haswell dual core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Mac OS 10.15
  • Model: MGX72LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCRTECH15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i5 Dual Core 13 inch 13.3 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $543 Buy Now