Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $849
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$849 $1,999
free shipping

That's a savings of $1,150 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by alpha store tech via eBay
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MC976LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i7 Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% -- $849 Buy Now