Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$1,185 $1,299
free shipping

Save $64 on the latest generation of MacBook Air. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Silver, Space Gray, or Gold.
  • Sold by HHGregg via eBay.
Features
  • Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Model: MVH42LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Core i5 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register