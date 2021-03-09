New
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Haswell i5 13.3" Laptop (2013)
$289 in cart $1,099
free shipping

That's $40 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $810 off the list price for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
  • A 1-year Vombot Supply warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • Thunderbolt, USB 3
  • Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
  • Model: MD760LL/A
