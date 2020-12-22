New
Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" Laptop (2020)
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In several colors (Space Gray pictured)
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
  • 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • WiFi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Mac OS
  • Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ28
