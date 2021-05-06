Annke CZ500 Ultra PoE IP Camera for $462

ANNKE · 42 mins ago
$462 $660
free shipping
Apply code "DOTW30" to save $198. Buy Now at ANNKE
Features
- 25X optical zoom
- 360° pan
- 90° tilt
- night vision
- Model: CZ500
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Fulao Mini WiFi Spy Camera
$23 $46
free shipping
Clip the 5% off coupon and use code "ZG7FGL7P" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
Features
- 4 recording modes
- 120° viewing angle
- compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi
- 800mAh rechargeable battery
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- supports up to 128GB microSD card (not included)
Amazon · 5 days ago
Wyze Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera
$30
free shipping
It's a $5 drop and the best price available today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
eBay · 1 mo ago
Uniden 1080p Indoor/Outdoor 8-Camera Security System w/ 9-Port PoE Switch
$149 $350
free shipping
It's a low today by $50 and $66 less than our October mention. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
Features
- Cloud recording
- motion-activated or continuous-recording plans
- built-in microSD slot
- IP67 weatherproof
- Model: UC8800
eBay · 1 mo ago
Uniden 4-Camera 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera System w/ 5-Port PoE Switch
$89
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- four 1080p security cloud cameras
- two 3MP 180 FOV WiFi Cameras
- waterproof
- Model: UC4202
