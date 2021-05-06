Annke CZ500 Ultra PoE IP Camera for $462
ANNKE · 42 mins ago
Annke CZ500 Ultra PoE IP Camera
$462 $660
free shipping

Apply code "DOTW30" to save $198. Buy Now at ANNKE

Features
  • 25X optical zoom
  • 360° pan
  • 90° tilt
  • night vision
  • Model: CZ500
Details
  • Code "DOTW30"
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
