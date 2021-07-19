Annke 1440p Dome Camera w/ Mic for $169
ANNKE · 27 mins ago
Annke 1440p Dome Camera w/ Mic
$169 $260
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DOTWCZ400" for a savings of $91. Buy Now at ANNKE

Features
  • 4MP super HD & 4x optical zoom
  • color night vision with True WDR & 3D DNR
  • 330° pan & 90° tilt
  • motion detection
  • IP66 Waterproof and IK10 vandal-proof ratings
  • Model: CZ400
  • Code "DOTWCZ400"
  • Expires 7/25/2021
    Published 27 min ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
ANNKE 34% -- $169 Buy Now
Amazon   $184 (exp 4 mos ago) $260 Check Price