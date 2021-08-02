Certified Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless Earbuds for $20

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" for a savings of $3, making it the lowest price we could find for a new pair by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- touch control
- built-in microphone
- IPX-5 water-resistant
- Model: AK-A3902011-F0
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Apply coupon code "DFQVZX2B" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Value Lighting via Amazon.
- touch control
- auto-pairing
- Bluetooth 5.0
Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Haoqian US via Amazon.
- smart touch controls
- 3 pairs of ear tips
- bluetooth 5.0
- 5-hour playtime w/ 30-hour charging box
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Clip the on page coupon for a savings of $120 off list, a $20 drop from our May mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped from and sold by Anker Direct via Amazon.
- 300W AC outlet
- 60W USB-C port
- 3 USB-A ports
- car socket
- 2 DC ports
- includes 65W adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and 18-month warranty
- Model: A1730
Apply code "B2SCRSAVING" to get the best price we could find in any condition by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- universal compatibility
- fast charge
- includes 3-foot charging cable
- surge protection and short circuit prevention
- Model: AK-A1263011
Apply code "ANKERA9221" to get $2 under our December mention and save $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- measures 3.15" x 1.65" x 1.18"
- 2 AC outlets
- 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB ports
- Model: A9221121
Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to save $6 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|67%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register