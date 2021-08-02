Certified Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless Earbuds for $20
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless Earbuds
$20 $23
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" for a savings of $3, making it the lowest price we could find for a new pair by $50. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Anker via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • touch control
  • built-in microphone
  • IPX-5 water-resistant
  • Model: AK-A3902011-F0
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Published 1 hr ago
