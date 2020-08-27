Apply code "EMCDPFK54" to get $6 under our mention from three weeks ago of a new 2-pack and the lowest per-item price we've seen. You'd pay $6 more for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- charge in landscape orientation or portrait mode
- case friendly
- high-speed charging
- Model: A2524
That's $6 less than buying via another storefront. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with most Qi-compatible devices
That's $37 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Anker warranty applies.
- 10W fast charge mode
- includes 2 air vent grips and 3-foot microUSB cable
- Model: H5210011
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- compatible with many iPhones and Android phones, as well as the Nintendo Switch
- Model: A2616
That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity of chargers and cables together by $3. Buy Now at Groupon
- This bundle is sold by Accipio Technologies via Groupon.
- It's available in Black or White, and with either USB-C or MicroUSB cables.
Apply coupon code "5VJ4ZK35" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orico Direct US Store via Amazon.
- 7 USB ports
- LED indicator lights
- built-in surge protection
- 5-foot detached power cord
- ETL, UL, CE, RoHS, FCC, and 3C certified
- Model: NUK-7P
Clip the 10% off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RAVPower Direct via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
- Smart charging technology
- universal compatibility
- Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 standard
- Model: RP-PC105
Coupon code "4397820-AFS" makes it the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black or White.
- overcurrent, overheat, over-voltage, and short circuit safeguards
- coffee cup coaster size
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
Use coupon code "HVSALE" to save $20 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Hoover Official Store via Newegg.
- 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger
- dual stage filtration with HEPA Media
- crevice tool and upholstery tool
- 15+ minutes of runtime
- weighs less than 3-lbs.
- Model: BH57010
That's $11 under our mention from May. Apply code "HVSALE" to get the best price we could find today by $61 outside of other Hoover store fronts. Buy Now at Newegg
- automatically adjusts brush roll speed based on floor type
- detachable canister
- 1-liter easy-empty dirt cup
- LED headlights
- 6.9-foot hose crevice tool, dusting brush, & turbo tool
- Model: UH73300PC
It's a savings of a buck off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 2 AC outlets
- 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB charging ports
- Model: A9123
Clip the on-page $30 off coupon to make this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- dual Thunderbolt 3 ports
- 2 USB-C ports
- 4 USB-A ports
- HDMI port
- Ethernet port
- SD/microSD card slots
- 3.5mm AUX port
- Model: A8396141
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- both a dedicated Apple Watch stand and wireless charging pad.
- compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-5, phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds.
- watch stand
- 4 foot USB to Micro USB cable
- Model: A2570021
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s
- 4 USB-A ports
- 2-foot cable
- Model: AK-A7516012
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|47%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$13 (exp 4 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register