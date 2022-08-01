Save up to $4 on various cord lengths. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 5-Foot for $12.74 ($2 off).
- 8-Foot for $18.69 ($3 off).
- 10-Foot for $22.09 ($4 off).
- In Black or White.
- 2 outlets
- 2 USB ports
- 7-point safety system
- low profile 90° plug
- Model: AKA9123
-
Expires 1/8/2022
Published 5 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 3 USB ports
- 12 AC outlets
- 3-line 4,000 Joule surge protection
- 6-foot cord
- Model: A2762
That's a savings of $18 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within two to five weeks.
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- UL listed
- 14 Gauge
- works in -58° to 167°F
- Glow-in-the-dark stripe and lighted end
- Model: 722-143025FZL5F
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-store pickup, or pad to over $35, to avoid shipping fees
- rated for 125 volts/1875 watts
- constructed with 100% copper
- 10/3-gauge
That is the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 4 outlets
- built-in circuit breaker
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $489. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365cycles via eBay.
- 350W motor
- 100mm suspension fork
- 20 mph max speed
- max distance of 40 miles per charge
- 27.5" wheels
It's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 800A peak current
- built-in LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- built-in compass
- Model: R3120Z11
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to drop the price to $8 less than our mention from last January of a new model, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also a low for a new model today by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 40mm drivers
- 49ft wireless range
- 16Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 4-microphone hybrid active noise cancellation
- Model: AK-A3025011
- UPC: 848061010022
This is a $110 low today and $56 less than we saw it in October. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 300-watt AC outlet, car socket, 60-watt USB-C port, 2 DC ports, and 3 USB-A ports
- fully recharges in 4 hours and 20 minutes
- solar compatible (panels not included)
- built-in flashlight and LED light bar
- 20,000mAh capacity
- Model: AK-A1731112
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register