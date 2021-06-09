Amazon Kindle eReader for $50
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb 8th-Gen. Amazon Kindle eReader
$50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by EMB Phones via eBay.
  • A 90-day EMB Phones warranty applies.
Features
  • 6" anti-glare display
  • WiFi
  • Audible built-In
  • Model: 53004090
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Ebook Readers eBay Amazon
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $50 Buy Now