That's $17 less than you'd pay at Amazon, and the best price we've ever seen at $2 under last week's mention. Buy Now at Best Buy
- uses a compatible Fire TV device, an Echo Smart Speaker and IR-controlled A/V devices to add hands-free voice control
- compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen or later) Fire TV Stick 4K, or any Echo smart speaker or display
- 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connectivity
- includes infrared extender cable, power adapter, & USB cable
- Model: B075F9PYGR
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Prime members who are first-time Echo customers can get this bundle discount – you'd pay $20 for the Echo Dot alone elsewhere. (Non-members pay $2 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- The Amazon Music subscription renews at $7.99 for Prime members ($9.99 for non-members) – make sure to cancel if you don't want to pay.
- voice-controlled
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
That's a $50 drop and back at Amazon's all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Charcoal or Sandstone.
- 8" 1280x800 (720p) LCD screen
- 2 built-in speakers
- 1 MP camera
- Alexa smart voice control
- compatible with Android and FireOS 6
- 75Hz to 16kHz frequency range
- Model: C7H6N3
That's $15 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's scheduled for release on December 9.
- Echo Show 15:
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 5MP camera
- Alexa voice assistant w/ widgets
- wall-mountable
- Ring 1080p Wired Video Doorbell:
- night vision
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- motion detection with custom zones
That is the best price we could find for an Echo Show this size. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- These units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes. The units may be repackaged and sold in a brown box.
- 10.1" touchscreen display
- 2-way audio w/ dual 2" speakers
- 5MP camera
- supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi networks
That's $5 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. It's a low today by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Glacier White or Twilight Blue
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered at this price.
That's $40 off list and ties the all-time low. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD display
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Glacier White pictured).
- This item will not arrive in time for Christmas.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07XJ8C8F5
Several stores match this price for the speaker alone (the lowest we've seen it), but the included 6-month subscription adds an additional $60 value to this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- In three colors (Charcoal pictured)
- This offer is available to new subscribers only.
- pairs with compatible Fire TV devices
- mic off button
- Alexa enabled
- Dolby audio
- built-in hub
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $5 off list - plus, you'll receive an extra $10 off your first smart reorder. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses the weight of compatible items and either automatically reorders it, or notifies you when you're running low
- 2+ years of battery life
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- Model: B07RRYWPPX
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. (You'll need to register your interest to possibly receive an invitation to buy upon release.) Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa voice control
- stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more in hi-fidelity audio
- multiple digital & analog inputs & outputs
- lets you cast to one or more Echo speakers from a line-in input like an amplified turntable or CD player
That's $40 off list and the second-best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Onyx pictured)
- steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking
- water resistant to 164 feet
- voice analysis
- includes a 6-month Halo subscription
- Model: B07QKPCQKW
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|48%
|--
|$18
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$20 (exp 33 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register