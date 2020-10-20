New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Acer TravelMate P6 Whiskey Lake i7 14" Laptop
$1,000 $1,400
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $263. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • It's in "like new" condition.
Features
  • Intel i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Model: TMP614-51-7294
Details
Comments
