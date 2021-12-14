You'd pay $6 more at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4120 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD HD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro Education
- Model: TMB311-31-C3KH
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $48 and more notably, it's $120 under what Acer charges direct. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: NX.HKGAA.001
It's $49 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A115-32-C28P
That's $29 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: CP514-1H-R4HQ
That's $82 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
That's $55 less than our mention of a factory sealed unit from February, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $75 less than you'd pay for a new one at Best Buy today. Buy Now at eBay
- It's in like new condition, but may have been taken out of the packaging and tested, and/or packaging may have minor damage.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
It's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- RJ-45 ethernet adapter
- Model: NP.CAB1A.026
That's a savings of $20 off the list price. Similar adapters go for at least two bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
That's the best deal we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: XC-895-UR11
