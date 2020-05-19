Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 45 mins ago
Acer KG241 24" 1080p FreeSync LCD Monitor
$99 $109
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's currently backordered, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync support
  • HDMI, VGA
  • TN panel
  • Model: UM.FX1AA.006
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video Acer
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register