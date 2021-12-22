That's a savings of $140 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183C octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-11H-K04N
Published 4 min ago
Apply coupon code "N6PRQ9WM" to save at least $12. Shop Now at Amazon
- In Large or 17.3" options, and several colors (B Grey pictured).
- Sold by Seamong via Amazon.
- multiple pockets
- waterproof fabric
- USB charging cable
- fastening laptop belt
- zipped anti-theft pocket
- Model: YC-Backpack-Grey
It's a buck under our November mention and a savings of $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Silver.
- for laptops up to 15"
- 18-degree tilt & 2.95" lift
- Model: NCS201-S
Apply coupon code "LSAMU3SE" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in B-Grey, C-Sliver, or E-Rose Gold.
- Sold by Runrong Direct via Amazon.
- aluminum
- for 10" to 15.6" laptops
Apply coupon code "WFH43" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- measures 23.6" x 13.7"
- memory foam cushion
- 44-lb. max load
- 2 heights
- Model: ATMS041
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on TVs, headphones, smartphones, laptops, game consoles, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Plus, coupon code "SAVEONCR15" saves an additional 15% on select items in this sale.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
It's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- RJ-45 ethernet adapter
- Model: NP.CAB1A.026
That's the best deal we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: XC-895-UR11
That's a savings of $20 off the list price. Similar adapters go for at least two bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheMaxMart via eBay.
