That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- Intel Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" Full HD IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB317-1H-C994
-
Expires 11/19/2021
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 13.5" 2K VertiView touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
That's $81 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: CP514-1H-R4HQ
Save a total of $70 off list with coupon code "PICKCR10". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A317-33-C49D
That is the lowest price we've seen by $30, and the best price we could find today by $40. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9H-C12A
- UPC: 193199473080
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
Save on almost 30 laptop models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE Pentium N4200 11.6" Touch Laptop for $239.99 (low by $6).
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green (pictured) or Black.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
-
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN156-4
That's $10 under our mention from last week, $1909 off list, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Some of these Black Friday prices are half (or less) what you'd pay at Amazon, Macy's, or other stores, including classics like Clue, Sorry, and Connect 4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Orders of $35 or more get free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (These deals go live in local stores at 5 am local time on November 5 – you may be able to choose curbside pickup at that point.)
- Pictured is the Hasbro Connect 4 Game for $5 (low by $5).
After an in-cart discount, that's $151 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: C24-963-UJ11
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
Take an extra $60 in cart, yielding an $180 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- mouse and keyboard
- Model: TC-895-UA92
- UPC: 193199825964
Add to cart to see the discount reflected. It's $193 under list price for this difficult to find model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 comfyview display
- Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A515-55T-54BM
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|--
|$329
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register