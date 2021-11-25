New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 12 mins ago
$35 $80
pickup
This is the lowest price we found by $20, although most retailers charge at $70 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save $9.95 on shipping; orders over $45 ship free.
Features
- five battery and surge protected outlets
- two surge only outlets
- LED status display
- 5-foot power cord
- audible alarms
- USB port
- Model: BVN650M1
Details
Comments
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
Refurb CyberPower 825VA/450W Intelligent LCD UPS System
$80
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $13 more elsewhere for it new. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- It's backed by a 1-year Cyber Power warranty.
Features
- 8 outlets
- RJ11/RJ45 protection
- Model: CP825LCD
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday Sale
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on thousands of items with savings on furniture, printers, PC's, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 3 days ago
Asus VivoBook 11th-Gen. Intel i7-1165G7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$580 $850
free shipping
That's $270 off and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Features
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 6 days ago
Office Depot and OfficeMax Season-Long Savings on Furniture
Up to 52% off
free shipping w/ $45
New office furniture is just what you need before the new year. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Pictured is the Realspace Mobile Sit-to-Stand Compact Desk for $129.99 (low by $41).
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 2 wks ago
Office Depot and OfficeMax Weekly Holiday Deals
Shop now and save
free shipping w/ $45
Shop office furniture, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|56%
|$40 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$35
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register