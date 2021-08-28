AOC 27" 1080p 144Hz Curved Monitor for $173
Banggood · 56 mins ago
AOC 27" 1080p 144Hz Curved Monitor
$173 $300
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BGUSA357" for a savings of $127. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Ships from USA warehouse.
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) HD resolution
  • height adjustable stand
  • 2 display ports
  • HDMI port
  • Model: C27G1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGUSA357"
  • Expires 10/1/2021
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Banggood AOC
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Banggood 42% -- $173 Buy Now