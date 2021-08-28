AOC 27" 1080p 144Hz Curved Monitor for $173

Banggood · 56 mins ago
$173 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BGUSA357" for a savings of $127. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Ships from USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) HD resolution
- height adjustable stand
- 2 display ports
- HDMI port
- Model: C27G1
Details
