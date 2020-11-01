Walmart · 58 mins ago
61W USB-C Wall Charger
$15 $45
free shipping

Save $2 over the next best price we found.

  • Sold by Kexin Technology via Walmart.
  • Power Delivery 3.0
  • Quick Charge 4.0
  • Model: AD02-White-61W-US
  • Expires 11/1/2020
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Cell Phone Chargers
