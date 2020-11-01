Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Kexin Technology via Walmart.
- Power Delivery 3.0
- Quick Charge 4.0
- Model: AD02-White-61W-US
-
Expires 11/1/2020
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "UNBFDEWG" for a savings of $18 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rose Gold.
- Sold by Winstion via Amazon.
- temperature control, over-current protection, and over-voltage protection
- 5-, 7.5-, and 10-watt charging modes
- works with cases up to 5mm
- Qi enabled and UL certified
- Model: Z23
Save on power banks, cables, pads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $28 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- 3 USB ports
- Model: A1277
Get $10 off by clipping the on-page coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "dealnews40" to save $17 off list price. Buy Now at joytutus.com
- smart automatic sensor design
- car holder can hold all phones with a width of 60-80mm
- magnetic suction charging head to fit non-Qi phones
- vent clip
- 1 USB Type C cable
It's $730 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Little Red Lion via Walmart.
- 3.46-cu. ft.
- adjustable shelves
- interior LED light
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Better and Easy Life via Walmart.
- 6 scene modes
- 360° adjustable
- 4 color modes
- 2-in-1 smart remote control and touch control
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
- detachable wheels
- 100% solid wood
- measures 48.8" x 13" x 31.5"
That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- reclining back rest
- reclines into a sofa bed
- two cup holders; folding arm rest
You'd pay $6 more to have it shipped from any other store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Three targets are included
- Model: 8105
Apply coupon code "NASUM60MLP" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Nareoidilc via Amazon.
- covers up to 538-square feet
- lure ball with mosquito attractant
- one-touch operation
- designed for indoor use
- Model: NASUMiuwyexgpz395
Apply coupon code "BTR6LWVN" for a savings of $37 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ddsgfdfdaf via Amazon.
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- °F and °C temperature measurement
- Model: CEYXYY0902
It's 58% off list, nearly half the price of the same item in another color, and a very cheap price for a 6- to 8-person table. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in White Oak
- extension leaf
- hangers on the table to store leaf when not in use
- storage compartment
- melamine ﬁnish
- measures approximately 35" x 81" x 30"
- Model: ETHIOPIA HY
