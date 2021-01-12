New
Lamps Plus · 29 mins ago
360 Lighting Snippet 26" Table Lamp
$20 $30
$5 shipping

That's a savings of $10 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
  • In Brushed Nickel.
Features
  • includes 14" long white tapered shade
  • in-line on-off switch
  • contemporary style
  • Model: X8355
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus 360 Lighting
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 33% -- $20 Buy Now