New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
YourZone Kids' Twin Metal Platform Bed
$59 $109
free shipping

Walmart offers the YourZone Kids' Twin Metal Platform Bed in Silver or Black for $59 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • includes headboard and footboard
  • eliminates need for boxspring
  • measures 78.3" x 40.8" x 36.3"
  • Model: 5434096
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register