Walmart offers the YourZone Kids' Twin Metal Platform Bed in Silver or Black for $59 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Madison Queen Storage Platform Bed for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $200 under our mention from last October, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the Modern Rustic Interiors Austen Twin Convertible Sleeper Sofa in several colors (Mustard pictured) for $247.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24 and $49 under our June mention of a very similar couch. (Most stores charge around $297.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the GranRest Single-Size 4" Tri-Folding Memory Foam Mattress in Blue for $58.60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $66, although we saw this for $2 less in May. Buy Now
Best Home Store via Amazon offers the Sogesfurniture 5-Tier Free Standing Shoe Rack in Black or Teak for $69. Coupon code "FXKAY8F9" drops that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DHP Miles Metal Loft Full-Size Bed with Desk in Silver for $221.82 with free shipping. That's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers two Orion 72" 5-Shelf Bookcases in Black or Oak for $43.58 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen for two. (It's the best price today by $46.) Buy Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Crosley Alexandria Bar with Expandable Storage in Mahogany for $302.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
