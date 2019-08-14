New
Yamaha 9.2-Ch 4K UHD A/V Receiver
$799 $1,000
Adorama offers the Yamaha 9.2-Ch 4K UHD A/V Receiver for $799 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $201.) Buy Now

Features
  • 7 HDMI inputs
  • HDCP 2.2 support and 3 HDMI outputs
  • Alexa voice control compatibility
  • 9.2-channel AV receiver
  • 9 amps
  • Model: RX-V2085
