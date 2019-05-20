Costco offers its members the Yamaha 7.2-Channel 4K Bluetooth Network AV Receiver for $399.99 with free shipping. (Non-members must pay a $24.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $78, although we saw a refurbished unit for $94 less three days ago (since expired.) Buy Now
Features
  • 4K UHD, HDR10 and BT.2020 passthrough
  • 5 HDMI inputs
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and Spotify Connect
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
  • YPAO auto-calibration
  • Model: TSR-7850