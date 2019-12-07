Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Wrangler 30" Rolling Duffel
$15 $40
free pickup at Walmart

That's $5 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $18.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • available in Black or Gray
  • in-line blade wheels
  • top & rear carry handle
  • telescopic handle
  • extra-large zippered accessory pocket
  • measures 30" x 12" x 13"
  • Model: WR-A4830-010
