Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Wolfgang Puck 12-Piece Steak Knife Set
$18 $50
free shipping

That's $4 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
  • They're available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • high carbon steel blades
  • slightly curved blades with fine edges
  • 2 keepsake wooden boxes
  • Model: 676-162
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware eBay Wolfgang Puck Appliances
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register