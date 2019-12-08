Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Westone W40 Gen 2 Four-Driver True-Fit Earphones
$219 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $281. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Bluetooth and wired connection
  • includes one high-definition silver MMCX audio cable, bluetooth cable, 5 pairs patented STAR silicone tips, 5 pairs true-tit foam tips, exchangeable metal faceplates, and a zippered carrying case
  • Model: 70022
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Adorama Westone
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
phight44
TRUE-WHAT FOAM TIPS???
38 min ago